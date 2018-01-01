Other examples where graph are used to represent a networks is a circuit network and social networks .

A graph data structure therefore is a data structure that contains; (i) a finite set of nodes and; (ii) a finite set of edges (u, v) . The edges are ordered because (u, v) (from vertex u to vertex v ) is not the same as (v, u) in case of a di-graph.

Graph data structures do not have root nodes and there are no parent-child relationships .

A good example of a network graph is a map of roads within a city .

Like tree data structures, graphs have nodes (that is, the vertices where data is stored) and and connections between nodes (that is, edges which carry the rich relationship data of nodes).

Graphs data structures are are collections of linked nodes in non-linear network models.

Data structures such as BST have several advantages over Hash tables .

Like real world trees, tree data structures have a root , branches and leaves . Leaves are the last nodes without children .

A tree is thus a collection of linked nodes starting from the root or parent where each node is a data store with a value and references to it's child nodes .

The root node is also called the parent node and all the other nodes connected to it child nodes.

Another great example or a tree is the HTML DOM where every other tag flows hierachically from the html doctype tag .

The first node of a tree is the root node . Everything else flows hierarchically from this node.

A good example of hierarchical data is a family tree where each level of depth would represent a hierarchy such as grand parents, parents etc.

Linear data structures such as linked lists and stacks have a logical start and logical end.

The most common types of trees data structures are: Binary Trees (BT) This is the most basic, and perhaps most familiar, type of a data tree data structure. Every parent node in a BT has two nodes or less. In a perfect binary tree, all inner nodes have exactly two children each and all leaves have similar depth. In a full binary, proper [15] or plane binary tree, all nodes have either no children or exactly 2 children. In a complete binary, every level is completely filled and all nodes in the last level are as far left as possible. In an infinite binary, every node has at least two children. Binary Search Trees (BST) A binary search tree is a binary tree (BT) which the following four properties: The left subtree of every node contains only nodes with keys lesser that the node's key. The right subtree of every node contains only nodes with keys greater that the node's key. Both left and right subtrees also have binary search trees (BST). There must be no duplicate nodes. The purpose of these properties is to provide ordering so that operations on BSTs such as search and minmax can be blazingly fast—there is no comparison of keys during during operations. In-Order traversal of a BST alway produces sorted output and we can construct a BST with only a Pre-Order or Post-Order or Level-Order traversal. See tree traversals. AVL Trees (Height Balanced Binary Tree) An Height balanced AVL tree is a binary tree (BT) where, you guessed it, the height difference between left and right sub tree is utmost 1. If the above property is violated, rebalancing is done to restore it. Heap Tree Structures (Heaps) Like BSTs, Heap Structures also have a specific ordering property. In min Heap tree structures, the parent node must be smaller than its children. In max Heap tree structures, the parent node must be larger than its children. In a Binary Heap, each parent node can have at most two children. Red-Black Trees Red-Black trees are self-balancing (like AVL trees) BSTs. Red and Black comes from the coloring of their nodes. Splay Trees Splay trees are self-adjusting (recently accessed elements are quicker to access again—splaying) BSTs. N-array or Forest Trees N-array tree are NOT BT or BSTs because nodes can have n children—hence the forest analogy. But, like, BTs, they can be complete or perfect. Trie Structure Trees A trie tree, prefix tree or radix tree is an ordered tree data structure used to store a dynamic set or associate array where the keys are strings. All child nodes with a parent node prefix. Child nodes of a common parent have a similar prefix while the root has an empty string. B Trees B trees are generalized binary search tree BST where a node can have more than two children. B tree are sorted self balancing tree data structure that allow operations such as searches, insertions, deletions and sequential access in logarithmic time. B+ Trees B+ trees are N-array trees where internal nodes have two or more children—n children per node. Unlike N-arrays each node contains only keys (never key-value pairs) with linked leaves. Suffix or PAT Trees A suffix tree or PAT tree is a compressed trie tree with the custom text suffixes in keys and position in the text as values. Suffixes are very fast many string operations. Huffman Trees Huffman trees are frequency sorted BTs. Huffman trees are used widely in data compression algorithms. Huffman tree is constructed to allocate a short code word to a long text based on its frequency of occurrences. This list only lists the most common types and is by no means exhaustive, there are types of tree not covered here such as R Trees, Counted-B Trees, K-D Trees (K-Dimensional BSTs), Decision Trees (N-array Tree variants), Binary Index Trees (Fenwick) and Range Trees and Markel Trees. Here's an even bigger list of types of tree data structures if you are looking into that sort of thing.