The Only GraphQL Cheat Sheet You'll Ever Need (Complete with PDF)
GraphQL
Schema
schema GraphQL Schema Definitions
Paragraphs are the building blocks of papers. Many students define paragraphs in terms of length: a paragraph is a group of at least five sentences, a paragraph is half a page long, etc. In reality, though, the unity and coherence of ideas among sentences is what constitutes a paragraph. A paragraph is defined as “a group of sentences or a single sentence that forms a unit” (Lunsford and Connors 116). Length and appearance do not determine whether a section in a paper is a paragraph. For instance, in some styles of writing, particularly journalistic styles, a paragraph can be just one sentence long. Ultimately, a paragraph is a sentence or group of sentences that support one main idea. In this handout, we will refer to this as the “controlling idea,” because it controls what happens in the rest of the paragraph.
query A read-only fetch operation
bgudrbgud
mutation A write followed by a fetch
subscription A subscription operation
Built-in Scalar Types
Int Integer
Float Float
String String
Boolean Boolean
ID ID
Type definitions
scalar Scalar Type
type Object Type
interface Interface Type
union Union Type
enum Enum Type
input Input Object Type
Type Modifiers
String Nullable String
String! Non-null String
[String] List of nullable Strings
[String]! Non-null list of Nullable String
[String!]! Non-null list of non-null Strings
Input Arguments
Basic Input
type query {
users(limit: Int): [User]
}
Input with Default Value
type Query {
users(limit: Int = 10): [User]
}
Input with Multiple Arguments
type Query {
users(limit: Int, sort: String): [User]
}
Input with Multiple Arguments and Default Values
type Query {
users(limit: Int = 10, sort: String): [User]
}
type Query {
users(limit: Int, sort: String = "asc"): [User]
}
type Query {
users(limit: Int = 10, sort: String = "asc"): [User]
}
Input Types
input ListUsersInput {
limit: Int
since_id: ID
}
type Mutation {
users(params: ListUsersInput): [Users]!
}
Custom Scalars
scalar Url
type User {
name: String
homepage: Url
}
Interfaces
Object implementing one or more Interfaces
interface Foo {
is_foo: Boolean
}
interface Goo {
is_goo: Boolean
}
type Bar implements Foo {
is_foo: Boolean
is_bar: Boolean
}
type Baz implements Foo, Goo {
is_foo: Boolean
is_goo: Boolean
is_baz: Boolean
}
Unions
Union of one more Objects
type Foo {
name: String
}
type Bar {
is_bar: String
}
union SingleUnion = Foo
union MultipleUnion = Foo | Bar
type Root {
single: SingleUnion
multiple: MultipleUnion
}
Enums
enum USER_STATE {
NOT_FOUND
ACTIVE
INACTIVE
SUSPENDED
}
type Root {
stateForUser(userID: ID!): USER_STATE!
users(state: USER_STATE, limit: Int = 10): [User]
}