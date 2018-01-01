The Only GraphQL Cheat Sheet You'll Ever Need (Complete with PDF)

GraphQL

Schema

schema GraphQL Schema Definitions

query A read-only fetch operation

mutation A write followed by a fetch

subscription A subscription operation

Built-in Scalar Types

Int Integer

Float Float

String String

Boolean Boolean

ID ID

Type definitions

scalar Scalar Type

type Object Type

interface Interface Type

union Union Type

enum Enum Type

input Input Object Type

Type Modifiers

String Nullable String

String! Non-null String

[String] List of nullable Strings

[String]! Non-null list of Nullable String

[String!]! Non-null list of non-null Strings

Input Arguments

Basic Input

          
type query {
  users(limit: Int): [User]
}

Input with Default Value

          
type Query {
  users(limit: Int = 10): [User]
}

Input with Multiple Arguments

          
type Query {
  users(limit: Int, sort: String): [User]
}

Input with Multiple Arguments and Default Values

          
type Query {
  users(limit: Int = 10, sort: String): [User]
}

type Query {
  users(limit: Int, sort: String = "asc"): [User]
}

type Query {
  users(limit: Int = 10, sort: String = "asc"): [User]
}

Input Types

 
        
input ListUsersInput {
  limit: Int
  since_id: ID
}

type Mutation {
  users(params: ListUsersInput): [Users]!
}

Custom Scalars

 
        
scalar Url
type User {
  name: String
  homepage: Url
}

Interfaces

Object implementing one or more Interfaces

        
interface Foo {
  is_foo: Boolean
}

interface Goo {
  is_goo: Boolean
}

type Bar implements Foo {
  is_foo: Boolean
  is_bar: Boolean
}

type Baz implements Foo, Goo {
  is_foo: Boolean
  is_goo: Boolean
  is_baz: Boolean
}

Unions

Union of one more Objects

        
type Foo {
  name: String
}

type Bar {
  is_bar: String
}

union SingleUnion = Foo
union MultipleUnion = Foo | Bar

type Root {
  single: SingleUnion
  multiple: MultipleUnion
}

Enums

 
        
enum USER_STATE {
  NOT_FOUND
  ACTIVE
  INACTIVE
  SUSPENDED
}

type Root {
  stateForUser(userID: ID!): USER_STATE!
  users(state: USER_STATE, limit: Int = 10): [User]
}